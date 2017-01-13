Man arrested for armed robbery at south Nashville bank

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested for the armed robbery of a south Nashville bank Friday.

According to authorities, a suspect wearing a partial mask walked into the U.S. Bank on 747 Fesslers Lane and demanded cash.

He then took off with an undisclosed amount of money. No shots were fired and no one was injured.

Police were able to track down the suspect based on information provided by the bank.

Officials have not released the name of the suspect at this time.

The FBI has been called in to investigate.