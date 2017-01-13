Man accused of leaving infant in car while running from police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was charged with child neglect after he allegedly left a 9-month-old girl in his car after he ran from a police stop in north Nashville.

According to an arrest affidavit, 30-year-old Charles Smith refused to stop for Metro officers when they attempted to pull him over for running a stop sign on 23rd Avenue North on Dec. 6.

Metro police said Smith turned onto 25th Avenue North at a high rate of speed before he abandoned his Jeep in the 2500 block of Santi Avenue.

Smith reportedly ran from the vehicle once he spotted officer, leaving behind the infant girl crying in the back seat.

Officers transported the baby to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital for examination.

Smith was identified by items left behind in the vehicle.

Smith was booked into the Metro jail Thursday and charged with evading arrest, child endangerment, child neglect and driving on a revoked license. His bond was set at $64,500.