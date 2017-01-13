Local man has donated 100 pints of blood through the years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A local man tackled a huge milestone Friday: He has now donated 100 pints of blood to the American Red Cross.

Marvin Koch says giving blood is a family tradition, and it’s a true gift from the heart.

He became very emotional talking about the donations to News 2.

“For me, I’m 73-years-old. This is a huge milestone for me. One hundred pints? I’ve been giving blood for most of my life. I started when I was 16 years old, and my dad had to sign off for me when I was 16 years old to give my first,” explained Koch.

Koch, who is also a volunteer for the Red Cross, may have donated more than 100 pints.

The organization didn’t start keeping track of donations until 1987, and Koch has been giving blood since 1960.