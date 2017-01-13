Grandmother upset after new cooker stolen from Madison home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Grinch struck Madison weeks after Christmas, taking with them a grandmother’s favorite hobby.

During last week’s snow with the family hunkered down, an SUV up to no good was on the hunt for a smoker.

Kim Harris’ cooking is wide known around these parts.

So for Christmas, Candy Glover and her husband came together to buy a tank of a smoker, to help Kim Harris feed an army.

“If you knew her barbecue, you would understand why she needed this,” explained Glover. “She had it custom made, she had them build it the way that she wanted it.”

Now, with wood stacked high, and charcoal ready to go out back, the feast will have to wait.

Kylee Peach was staying with her grandma when the ice and snow froze the gate open.

“The gate wouldn’t close, so I left it open,” explained Harris. “Someone backed their car into the driveway.”

With surveillance cameras rolling across the street, an SUV could be seen rolling up and down the road before pulling away with Harris’ smoker in tow.

There’s nothing left behind now but a greasy spot on the pavement.

“(Grandma) came into the front door, and honestly she had tears in her eyes,” said Peach. “She’s like really sad and she said, ‘They stole my smoker.’”

They also stole her plans for holiday fundraising.

“I’m retired so I was gonna start trying to sell some butts around Fourth of July, Memorial Day,” said Harris.

Her gates are now shut tight, but the search for her Christmas time smoker is still wide open.

The family says there is a reward in the case.

Anyone with information should contact Metro police at 615-862-8600.