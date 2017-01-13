Grand reopening held for Belmont’s Gabhart Student Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A celebration was held Friday at Belmont University for the grand reopening of the Gabhart Student Center.

The facility was renovated and now houses the financial aid office, registrar’s office and campus security.

The renovation cost $2.6 million.

The student center will also be available for groups to hold meetings.

“Actually having the space at the center of campus reaffirms that Belmont is trying to put their students first,” said student Jeremy Capps.

The Gabhart Student Center was built in 1981.