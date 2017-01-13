Former treasurer for Henrietta Volunteer Fire Department accused of theft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The former treasurer for the Henrietta Volunteer Fire Department in Cheatham County has been arrested for theft.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation started investigating 47-year-old Jo Pace on May 27, 2015 after they received a complaint about him.

During the course of their investigation, they reportedly found that Pace fraudulently used the department’s bank debit card to take $6,584. The money was taken between January 2013 and June 2015, according to the TBI.

The theft was discovered as the Pleasant View Fire Department prepared to take over the duties of the Henrietta Volunteer Fire Department.

On Jan. 3, the Cheatham County Grand Jury returned an indictment, charging Pace with one count of theft over $1,000.

He was taken into custody Friday and booked into the he Cheatham County Jail on $20,000 bond.