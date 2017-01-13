Former conjoined twins leave Tennessee hospital

In this Nov. 8, 2016 photo provided by the Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, twins from Nigeria, Miracle and Testimony Ayeni, rest after being separated at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tenn. The girls were conjoined at the lower half of the body and separated following about an 18-hour procedure. (Lisa W. Buser/Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital via AP)
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – One-year-old formerly conjoined twin girls from Nigeria have been released from a Tennessee hospital.

The Commercial Appeal reports Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital released Miracle and Testimony Ayeni on Tuesday and they are staying with their parents and a sibling at the FedExFamilyHouse, a facility that serves patients’ families. Hospital spokeswoman Anne Glankler says both girls, who are almost 14 months old, are “doing very well.”

They were separated during an 18-hour operation in early November and Glankler says they will continue to undergo therapy for some time.

The twins were born joined together at the pelvis, a condition that only occurs in one of about every 5 million births.