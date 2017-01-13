Employee charged with stealing 4,000 chairs from La Vergne warehouse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was charged with stealing 4,000 office chairs from a La Vergne warehouse.

According to a police report, the chairs disappeared from My Office Products warehouse between June 2016 and early January.

The owner suspected the chairs were taken by an employee because there was no forced entry to the warehouse, according to police.

Employees reportedly went online and found advertisements for large quantities of similar chairs on Craigslist and Offer Up and arranged to purchase some.

The online seller said they bought the chairs from a man identified as 28-year-old Michael Silver, who allegedly delivered the chairs in a My Officer Products box truck.

An arrest affidavit said Silver is a current employee of My Office Products and did not have approved access to the area where the chairs were taken from.

Silver was booked into the Metro jail and charged with burglary and theft of property. His bond was set at $35,000.