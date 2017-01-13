Country singer to perform at Trump’s inauguration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A name that’s familiar to country music fans will take the stage during Donald Trump’s inauguration next week.

Tim Rushlow, the former lead singer of Little Texas, says he’s looking forward to performing at the event.

“I’m excited because I think it’s time to unite. I think it’s time to come together and love each other, well, and move forward and do what we get to do to unite our country. I’m excited to be a part of the uniting groups.”

Rushlow will also perform with Lonestar’s Richie McDonald and Restless Heart’s Larry Stewart.

Trump’s inauguration will take place on Friday, Jan. 20.