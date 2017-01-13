Clarksville working to rezone schools after increase in students

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hundreds of families in the Clarksville and Montgomery County School District will get letters in the mail in the next 3 to 4 weeks as the district rezones schools to deal will a surge in new students.

It is another sign of Middle Tennessee’s growth.

Barkers Mill Elementary School is one of the schools that have seen a large increase in students. This year the school had to hire 21 new teachers because of the growing number of new students.

There are more than 1,200 new students in the Clarksville-Montgomery County school district system this year, double the number of new students the district normally receives.

“And I got memo yesterday that another 25 are set to register today,” said Elise Shelton, the district’s chief communication officer.

Due to the new student spike, in a few weeks about 300 families will receive rezoning letters.

The schools affected include North East Middle and High School, West Creek Middle and West Creek High.

Next year they will be rezoned to attend Kenwood Middle and Kenwood High School.

“There are lots of options for parents to look at. Trying to give them lots of flexibility in that. But they do have to provide their own transportation. We don’t have the capability to provide transportation to the entire county obviously,” said Shelton.

The district tells News 2 it is trying to be as accommodating as possible. Parents can opt out of the rezoning in a number of instances including if their children are graduating seniors or if there is a sibling situation.

News 2 learned a number of factors may be contributing to the growth. There are some big new employers in town, many families are moving to Montgomery County because of the lower cost of living and there is a large military community.