2 teens accused of making threats against Franklin County High School

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two juveniles accused of making threats against a high school have been taken into custody by Franklin County sheriff deputies.

The teens are facing harassment and terroristic threats charges for reportedly making threats against Franklin County High School, according to Sheriff Tim Fuller.

Authorities were alerted to the threat by other students and are working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation on the case.

Winchester, Tennessee is about 88 miles south of Nashville.

