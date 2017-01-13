2 charged with transporting woman to Nashville for prostitution

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men who are accused of driving a woman from Alabama to Tennessee for the sake of prostitution were arrested Thursday night in Nashville.

According to arrest affidavits, an under-cover Metro police officer responded to a prostitution ad on backpage.com and arranged to meet a woman for sex at a Nashville hotel.

Philip Pile, Jr. , 29, and 32-year-old John-Anthony Green are accused of driving the woman to the hotel.

The undercover officer allegedly paid the woman $200 for sex.

After the payment was made to the woman, officers arrested the two men.

The two men had allegedly met the woman in Alabama and had driven her to Tennessee two days prior.

Both men were charged with Promoting Prostitution and their bonds were set at $7,500. They are due in court on Tuesday, Jan. 17.