12-year-old boy pulls gun on classmate, demands chicken nugget

NEW YORK (WCMH) – A 12-year-old boy is in custody after police say he pulled a gun on a classmate and demanded she give him a chicken nugget.

It happened earlier this week when the boy saw a girl buy chicken nuggets at a McDonalds at Lexington Avenue and 103rd Street in New York, WPIX reported.

The boy asked the girl for a nugget, but she refused.

NYPD officials then said the boy followed the girl into a train station, pointed a gun at her head and again demanded a nugget. The girl pushed the gun away from her head boarded a train unharmed.

The boy was arrested Wednesday after the girl reported the incident to her school.