TDOT warns drivers to keep eye out for potholes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation is warning drivers to be on the lookout for potholes.

Last week’s extreme cold, followed by this week’s warm weather and rain, is the perfect conditions for potholes to form.

Weather permitting, TDOT crews all over the state are patching potholes on a daily basis. During winter months, TDOT typically relies on a “cold mix” asphalt as a temporary fix. Once warmer weather arrives, more permanent repairs will be made.

TDOT spends about $2 million annually on statewide pothole repair.

Motorists are advised to be alert and watch for TDOT crews working on highways and bridges doing road work.

Tennessee state law requires motorists to move over or slow down for emergency, maintenance and construction vehicles or face a fine of up to $500.