Predators beat Boston 2-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators made it a perfect 2-0 home stand with a 2-1 win over Boston Thursday night at Bridgestone Arena.

The Preds entered the game without James Neal, Colin Wilson and PK Subban, who were all out with injuries. They also lost star defenseman Roman Josi in the first period to an upper body injury on a hit head coach Peter Laviolette called “late and dirty.”

Still, the Predators persevered behind rookie goalie Jusi Saros, who was outstanding stopping 35 of 36 shots from Boston.

Austin Watson scored the first goal of the game in the second period when he found the puck right in front of the net. It was Watson’s fourth goal of the season, but they have all come quickly. He’s scored three games in a row.

After the Bruins tied it up on the power play, Nashville got the lead back late in the second when Filip Forsberg scored his 10th of the season for the game winner.

The win is Nashville’s second straight leaving the Predators 19-16-7 for the season.