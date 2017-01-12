Police searching for woman who robbed Smyrna pharmacy at gunpoint

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a woman who robbed a Smyrna pharmacy at gunpoint on Tuesday.

The robbery took place at the Rite Aid on North Lowry Street around 2:30 p.m.

Smyrna police reported the woman pulled out a semi-automatic firearm and demanded drugs from one of the pharmacy techs.

The suspect was described as a white female wearing all-black clothing and a black scarf over her head. Witnesses told police she had dirty blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Smyrna police at 615-267-5434.