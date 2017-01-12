Nashville security guard wanted for 2nd degree murder arrested in Mississippi

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A one-time security guard wanted for a murder outside a Nashville nightclub has been taken into custody in Mississippi.

Marviquari Randle was arrested by U.S. Marshal’s on Thursday. He was wanted for second-degree murder for the shooting death of Jorge Lizanna.

The 30-year-old was found wounded in the driver’s seat of his car outside Club La Parranda on Antioch Pike Jan. 1.

Metro police say their investigation revealed Lizanna’s friend, 25-year-old Jesus Reyes-Pablo, had gotten out of the car and fired shots into the air, prompting nightclub security guards to open fire.

Lizanna was taken to a hospital for treatment and died a few days later.

Reyes-Pablo was arrested on a charge of felony reckless endangerment. He posted a $5,000 bond and is due in court on Jan. 26.

It is unknown when Randle will be returned to Nashville.