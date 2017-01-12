Nashville man found guilty of aggravated rape

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 56-year-old Nashville man has been found guilty of aggravated rape by a Davidson County jury.

Larry Hopkins was convicted on Tuesday of raping a woman at knifepoint after soliciting her for sex.

The District Attorney General’s office said in a press release that the victim admitted she was working as a prostitute, but when she tried to leave the defendant’s vehicle, he punched her in the face, held a knife to her throat, and raped her repeatedly.

Deputy District Attorney Amy Hunter asked jurors to see the victim for who she is, not what she had done in the past.

“When little girls grow up, they dream of being princesses and wearing tiaras. They don’t dream of walking the streets of south Nashville and selling themselves to men like Larry Hopkins. The defendant was in control of this situation and control is what rape is all about,” she said.

Hopkins faces 25 to 40 years in prison when he is sentenced on February 16.