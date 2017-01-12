Nashville airport sets record with 13M passengers in 2016

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Nashville International Airport has set a new record with nearly 13 million passengers in 2016. That’s an increase of 1.3 million travelers, or 11 percent more than the previous year.

The airport has set passenger records for four consecutive calendar years, and had more than 1 million travelers in each of the last 10 months of 2016.

Rob Wigington, the president and CEO of the Nashville Airport Authority, called 2016 a “landmark year” for the facility as it embarks on an aggressive expansion strategy over the next five to seven years.

Those plans include a new hotel and parking areas; more security lines; larger baggage claim and ticketing areas; and an expanded concourse and international arrivals building.