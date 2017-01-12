Mike Fitzhugh chosen as Rutherford County Interim Sheriff

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Rutherford County Commission has picked a new interim sheriff.

Mike Fitzhugh was chosen for the position during a meeting Thursday night.

He was among 20 people who applied for the job, but only 12 candidates were post-certified eligible. They all made presentations to the commission Tuesday night.

Fitzhugh will take over duties for Sheriff Robert Arnold, who is suspended and in a Kentucky jail while he waits for trial in a federal corruption case.

His trial is scheduled to begin next month.

Fitzhugh will serve until the 2018 election or pending the outcome of Arnold’s case.