Metro Schools launches online family portal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Nashville Public Schools has launched a new tool to help parents stay connected to the children’s classroom.

The family portal provides real-time information about students, classrooms, grades, assignments, discipline and more.

It also allows for better communication between teachers and families through emails and mobile alerts.

“We know that when families are engaged in learning, children are more engaged in and perform better in school,” said Dr. Shawn Joseph, Director of Schools. “The Family Portal gives parents an easy way to stay informed about what’s happening in the classroom and monitor their children’s progress. I hope every family will take advantage of this great tool.”

The district started mailing letters in early January to more than 85,000 parents and legal guardians with personalized activation codes for the site.

For more information on the program, click here.