Metro police, U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted in girlfriend’s stabbing death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police and U.S. Marshals have arrested a fugitive wanted for the murder of his girlfriend this summer.

Dillard Faulkner, 25, is charged with second-degree murder for the July 3 stabbing death of his girlfriend, 24-year-old Shanequa Murray.

He was taken into custody in the 900 block of 16th Avenue North without incident.

According to police, Faulkner called 911 about Murray’s injuries and she was transported to Summit Medical Center where she later died.

At the time, Faulkner reportedly told detectives her wound was self-inflicted. However, an investigation determined otherwise.