Man hit, killed by car on East Trinity Lane

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was hit and killed by a car while walking in East Nashville Thursday night.

It happened at 9:10 p.m. on East Trinity Lane and Meridian Street.

According to police on the scene, the victim, who was in his 40s, was crossing the street outside the crosswalk before the crash.

The driver reportedly passed another car because it was moving too slow as it braked for the pedestrian. The car then hit the man and ran into a railing.

Police say the driver was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

It was not immediately clear if the driver will be charged.

