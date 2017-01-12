Giles County inmate charged with murder-for-hire plot

GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported Thursday an inmate in Giles County was charged in connection with an ongoing murder-for-hire plot.

TBI agents began investigating 49-year-old David Ray Taylor on Tuesday. Investigators believe Taylor attempted to hire someone to kill a Giles County resident.

Taylor is an inmate in the custody of the Giles County Sheriff’s Department.

Taylor was charged with one count of solicitation to commit first-degree murder. He remains in the custody of the Giles County jail.