Deputies arrest man accused of stealing packages from porches, mailboxes in Fernvale

FERNVALE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville man has been arrested by Williamson County deputies in connection to the theft of packages from the porches and mailboxes of homes within the Fernvale community.

Jackie Cross, 23, is charged with four counts of theft of property.

Williamson County deputies said they began an investigation about a week before Christmas after receiving the reported thefts.

The packages had been delivered to several homes via UPS, FED-EX and the US Postal Service.

During their investigation, deputies received information from residents in Fernvale that led to Cross being identified as a suspect and he was located and arrested on unrelated charges in Nashville by Metro police.

Several of the packages reported stolen from Williamson County were recovered when Cross was arrested.