Delta to begin nonstop service from BNA to Seattle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Delta Air Lines announced Thursday that it will begin nonstop service from Nashville International Airport to Seattle.

Tickets will go on sale January 14 and service will begin on May 26.

“We are thrilled our long-time partner, Delta Air Lines, is adding a daily nonstop flight to Seattle,” said Rob Wigington, president and CEO of the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority. “It wasn’t that long ago that we lacked service to this area, and now we will have three daily nonstop flights this summer, with two being year-round. We will continue to work to bring even more nonstop flights to fuel Nashville’s growth and economy.”

Start Date City Pair Departs Arrives Frequency May 26 Nashville-Seattle 7:30 a.m. 10:20 a.m. Daily May 26 Seattle-Nashville 5 p.m. 11:15 p.m. Daily