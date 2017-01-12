Craig Morgan donates smoke, CO alarms in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Country star Craig Morgan will be making a donation of carbon-monoxide and smoke detectors to the Columbus Fire Department on Thursday.

According to a release, Morgan will be stop by a Columbus station to drop off 125 Kidde smoke and 125 carbon-monoxide alarms.

Morgan, who’s known for songs like “Redneck Yacht Club” and “That’s What I Love About Sundays” is also a former first responder.

“We greatly appreciate Craig Morgan’s efforts to make our community safer by donating these smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors,” said Columbus Division of Fire Assistant Chief David Whiting. “With this generous donation, the Columbus Division of Fire will be able to continue to provide life-saving support to the residents of Columbus.”

Almost 3,000 people die house fires in the U.S. every year, most occurring in homes with outdated alarms or no alarm at all.

In 2014, Morgan donated 5,000 smoke alarms to fire departments as a part of the manufacturer’s national awareness campaign.

Kidde Fire Safety also donated 100 of its smoke alarms to Dickson Fire Department to be installed in local at-risk homes. Morgan is from Dickson, Tennessee.