Cookeville retains football state championship games

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The TSSAA awarded the BlueCross Bowl games to the city of Cookeville and Tennessee Tech University for the next four years.

Cookeville has hosted the games for the last eight years and beat out Clarksville in Thursday’s bidding.

Tennessee Tech Athletic Director Mark Wilson led the bid and assumes the role as 2017 BlueCross Bowl Steering Committee Chairman.

“We are humbled and thrilled that the TSSAA Board of Control has entrusted Cookeville and Tennessee Tech to continue hosting the BlueCross Bowl for another four years,” said Wilson. “We feel we’ve created a standard of excellence by providing a Division I bowl-like experience for Tennessee’s student athletes, their fans and families and look forward to the ongoing partnership with the TSSAA board and its staff to take the experience to an even higher level.”

The Cookeville bid was the same financial guarantee as the previous one, $253,000 and promised continued enhancements to Tucker Stadium.