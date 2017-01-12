Cookeville police searching for suspect after woman possibly abducted

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Cookeville are investigating the possible abduction of an elderly woman Wednesday night, thanks to an observant citizen.

At 7 p.m., police said the citizen alerted officers she was approached by a car being driven by a man with a female passenger.

While attempting to figure out what the man wanted, the citizen said the 74-year-old female mouthed the words “help me.”

Police said the man drove off toward Interstate 40 after the citizen wouldn’t help him with whatever he needed.

Authorities say that although they couldn’t find the car, they were given the license plate number and visited the home where it’s registered.

Cookeville police say the door was forced open and the homeowner, to whom the car is registered, wasn’t home.

They then learned there was a home burglary one hour before this incident, and the police department worried the female inside the car was abducted during the second burglay.

The woman was found safe by Cookeville police around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Cookeville Mayor Ricky Shelton posted to Facebook around 11:30 p.m. that a pursuit of the vehicle ended on Willow Street and the perpetrator fled on foot.

A multi-agency search began using K-9 officers and residents near the Green Acres subdivision were asked to stay in their homes with the doors locked.

The suspect is described as a larger white male with balding hair; tattoos on his arms but may be wearing a dark colored shirt or jacket.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Cookeville Police Department at 931-526-2125 or call 911.