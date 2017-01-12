Community helps search for rescued dog that escaped from foster home

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Elvis the Dog is becoming almost as popular as the King of Rock and Roll.

The rescued Golden Retriever escaped from his foster family’s home in Murfreesboro in early December.

He’s been spotted all over town, but will pull a Houdini when someone gets close. The rescue group, Adopt A Golden Nashville, is leading the effort to bring Elvis back home.

Volunteers have plastered parts of Rutherford County with 3,000 missing dog flyers.

The group says they’ve rescued him once from an abusive situation – now they want to rescue him again now that he’s lost.

They say Elvis has traveled up to 11 miles in a day based on the confirmed sightings.

The rescue group added the response from Rutherford County residents is unbelievable.

