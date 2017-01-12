Clarksville police working with Smyrna, Franklin following hotel robbery

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville police are seeking suspects in a hotel robbery that occurred on Saturday.

Three male suspects robbed the Best Western Inn on the 270 block of Alfred Road at 3:52 a.m., according to authorities.

Police say one of the suspects was armed with a knife.

Clarksville police are working with Smyrna and Franklin police to investigate if recent hotel robberies in those areas are connected. Click here for full coverage of the robberies.

If anyone can identify the suspects or has any information related to these incidents, please call Detective Bartel at 931-648-0656 Ext 5144, or call the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at 931-645-8477.