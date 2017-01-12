Boulevard Bolt hands out checks to Nashville charities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Boulevard Bolt handed out checks to several Nashville charities Thursday night.

Representatives from a number of organizations attended the recipient reception at Immanuel Baptist Church in Belle Meade.

The annual Thanksgiving Run and Walk raised $275,000 last year. That money was split into individual checks ranging from just $1,000 over to $20,000.

Every penny raised was donated, thanks to three Belle Meade churches and countless volunteers.

Since 1994, the Boulevard Bolt has raised more than $3 million.

Organizers are already hard at work planning next year’s run, which is scheduled for Nov. 23.