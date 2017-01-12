Alert citizen stops would-be thief at east Nashville Walgreens

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An alert citizen stopped a man from stealing medication from the pharmacy of an east Nashville Walgreens on Wednesday.

According to Metro police, 20-year-old Christopher Clark jumped the counter of the pharmacy at the Walgreens located at 2500 Gallatin Avenue and began grabbing bottles of filled prescriptions.

As Clark ran for the exit, the pharmacy tech yelled for someone to call 911 and an alert citizen stopped him from leaving the store, according to police.

Clark was held near the exit until officers arrived.

According to an affidavit, the amount of prescriptions Clark was attempting to steal is valued at $2,625.

Clark was booked into the Metro jail and charged with theft. His bond was set at 20,000.