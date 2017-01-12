50 customers win year’s supply of burritos from Moe’s

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Fifty lucky customers in Mt. Juliet will be eating well for the next year after winning a year’s supply of burritos from Moe’s Southwest Grill.

The new restaurant just opened their doors for the first time Thursday.

Several customers camped outside the Tex-Mex restaurant and one person told News 2 she arrived on Tuesday evening to get a spot.

“Fifty-two free meals at Moe’s sounds like a pretty good investment of my time,” she reasoned.

The prizewinners will receive one burrito a week for the next year.