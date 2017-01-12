23 elementary students transported to hospital after Virginia school bus crash

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia state police report that 23 elementary school students were transported to a hospital for evaluation after a school bus overturned in Dinwiddie County Thursday morning.

The crash happened on the 25,000 block of Ferndale Road near River Road.

Police said the driver of the bus has been transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment.

Only one student has complained of injury, according to state police. All were transported to the hospital to be checked as a precautionary measure.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.