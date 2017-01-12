2 schools raise money for coach whose wife was diagnosed with ALS

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two communities came together Thursday to raise money for a family who’s been an important part of their schools.

Part of the gate admission for Ezell Harding’s basketball game will be donated to Mike McPherson. He used to coach at Ezell Harding Christian School and is now the basketball coach of the boy’s team at Nashville Christian School.

His wife was diagnosed with ALS in September.

The couple traveled to Thailand for experimental treatment, which cost $34,000.

Their school, church and friends raised it all in one week.

The treatment did lead to an improvement, so the McPhersons are now looking at treatment in Boston.