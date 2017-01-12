17-year-old found shot in north Nashville street

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 17-year-old was found shot several times in the leg near a north Nashville road early Thursday morning.
The victim was found near the intersection of Westchester Drive and Brookdale Drive around midnight.
Metro police told News 2 the victim told officers he did not know what happened and is not cooperating with the investigation.
He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Two men were shot just three blocks away on Willow Creek Court earlier Wednesday night.
No additional information was immediately released.