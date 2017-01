WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old Thursday afternoon.

Daniel “Josh” Lumley was last seen at his home in the Old Hillsboro Road and New 96 area earlier this morning.

He is around 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray and black sweat pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 615-790-5550.