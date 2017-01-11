Violation of Move Over law brings emergency responders within inches of death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Everyday emergency responders like sheriff’s deputies, police officers, fire fighters and Help Truck operators clock into work and then hit the streets to help people.

While they are doing that, often times drivers are putting their lives at serious risk by not following the Move Over law in Tennessee.

The law requires drivers to move into the adjacent lane, if possible, when approaching a stopped emergency vehicle. If the driver cannot move over they are supposed to slow down as they pass the stopped vehicle.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy Jimmy Brown said many drivers don’t do that and he has come within inches of being hit.

“You can feel the wind coming off those cars and you know they were way too close to you,” he said. “Deputies and other first responders need space to work when they are responding to a scene.”

RELATED: Drivers still aren’t obeying the Move Over law in Tennessee

Two Tennessee Department of Transportation workers were killed in Middle Tennessee in 2016 by drivers who failed to move over.

The most recent happened on Christmas Eve on Interstate 40 West. James “J.R.” Rogers was struck while he changed a tire. He died several days later.

“Everyone wants to go home to their families,” Sgt. Brown said.

Enforcement of the Move Over law can be difficult for officers since they are often stopped on the road working a traffic stop alone.

“If I am writing a citation and someone doesn’t move over I can’t stop what I am doing to give them a citation,” Brown said. “But if I am finishing a stop and they don’t move over I will pick up my step and get to my car.”

Brown said some drivers claim ignorance to the law, while others tell him they did not have room to move over.

News 2 has requested enforcement data for the Move Over law from the Tennessee Highway Patrol and is waiting to hear back from the department.

You can face up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine for violating the law.