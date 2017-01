HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A vehicle fire has blocked a portion of Interstate 40 westbound in Henderson County.

The fire was reported at 11:10 a.m. at mile marker 116 near the Camden Road exit.

The right lane of westbound traffic is blocked and eastbound is affected with rubbernecking delays, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The scene is expected to be cleared by 12:30 p.m.