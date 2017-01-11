Teenager charged with murder in Nolensville man’s death

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An 18-year-old is facing first-degree murder charges after a Nolensville father-of-three was killed last week.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office confirms Miles Holt was arrested late Wednesday morning in the death of Robert “Bobby” Ward.

Ward’s family told News 2 that Holt is an acquaintance.

Details on a motive or what led to his arrest have not been released at this time.

Ward was shot to death after he and his sons reportedly heard knocking on the front door of their Sam Donald Road home. One of his three sons told News 2 their home was shot up as the father was approaching the door to answer it.

His other son, 11-year-old Shelton, hid underneath a bed and called 911 after the gunfire stopped.