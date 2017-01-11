TBI: Man dies after officer-involved shooting in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Henderson County Tuesday night.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported two deputies were called to a home on Tumbleweed Drive in Reagan around 11 p.m. on reports of a man beating on a home’s door.

Deputies arrived at the home and found 23-year-old Darrion Barnhill, who they recognized as having outstanding warrants.

Barnhill was ordered by authorities to surrender, which is when he became aggressive, assaulting both officers and slamming one to the ground, according to the TBI.

The TBI reported during the struggle, the situation escalated and one deputy fired his weapon, striking Barnhill.

Barnhill was rushed to Jackson-Madison County General Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Details surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.