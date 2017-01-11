TBI investigates well-known Hendersonville attorney

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is actively investigating a well-known lawyer out of Hendersonville.

The TBI was asked to look into Andy Allman and his law firm last December by Sumner County DA Ray Whitley.

Allman is facing allegations of theft, although details on the allegations have not been released.

Officials said his home on Bonita Drive was searched Wednesday as part of the investigation, which is active and ongoing.

Further details weren’t immediately released.