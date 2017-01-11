Shelter seeks info after dog froze to death in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Montgomery County Animal Care and Control is searching for information after a dog was reportedly found frozen to death on Sunday.

Clarksville Now reports the shelter received a call from the Sheriff’s Office about a deceased frozen dog at Grandma’s Apron restaurant on Salem Road.

An animal control officer found an abandoned tan, gray and white pitbull mix in the front parking lot.

The dog’s body was frozen to the bottom half of the doghouse and was covered with a blue blanket, according to Clarksville Now.

The dog appears to have died at that location.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Montgomery County Animal Care and Control at 931-648-5750.