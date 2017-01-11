Police: Stabbing victim passes out in Bordeaux Waffle House

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man bleeding from his neck walked into a Bordeaux Waffle House and lost consciousness early Wednesday morning.

It happened at the location on Clarksville Pike around 2 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 before he went unconscious, the man told an employee he had been robbed and stabbed near the restaurant.

Officers have not been able to locate a crime scene.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.