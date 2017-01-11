Pets of the Week for Jan. 9, 2017

Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville. Below are this week’s featured pets:

A136316 Marcel-3 years young neutered

Marcel enjoys the scratches and belly rubs – Marcel is an absolute lovebug and would love to find his home very soon.

Marcel is FIV positive. FIV positive cats can live normal lives both in quality and duration. They do take special care and our adoption staff will happily answer any questions.

Come visit this tummy rub loving critter today and see why Marcel is an instant staff favorite!

A136233 Blizzard-10 years young neutered

Blizzard is a whirl of fun with tons of clever cat antics to keep you laughing all day long! Blizzard loves to play and has such a wonderful silly demeanor, there is no way your household wouldn’t warm up with this guy around! Come check out Blizzard today and see why he’s causing such a storm of fun!

A135270 Coco-7 years young spayed female

Coco was recently part of MACC’s Operation Silent Night and thoroughly enjoyed her stay. She’s now looking to get back to a place where couches and belly scratches are all the rage! Her foster family said that she is a great one-owner pet/companion and that she was very gentle with people. They also stated she is a sensitive, smart, and highly trainable girl. If you’re interested in a new buddy who knows the power of a good snuggle, come down and visit with Coco today!

A135287 Macho-10 month old Neutered male

Macho is a mucho lover and if you’re looking for a spry and playful new companion, this kid is right up your alley! Macho’s former owners were moving and unfortunately were not able to take him with them, but that’s ok because this kid is a class act all the way and he’s got plenty of the right moves to get him into a brand new awesome and loving home! If you’re looking to adopt a handsome new buddy, this macho macho man (errr, dog) has all the skills to fit those bills!

A132451 Bronx-5 years young neutered male

Bronx came to the shelter as an owner surrender who apparently loves children and knows what all this outside potty-ing craze is about. A cute little shawty with a frisky playful demeanor, this kid knows what fetch, ball and sit are all about! Bronx is an adorable pup looking to snuggle his way into your heart today!