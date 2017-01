CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officials are searching for a teenage girl missing from Cheatham County.

The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office reported 17-year-old Gracie Dill was last seen in Cheatham County on Dec. 29, 2016.

The department said Dill’s family is very worried for her well-being.

Dill is believed to be in the Bellevue area.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cheatham County’s dispatch at 615-792-2098.