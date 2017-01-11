News 2 hosts 3-day adopt-a-thon for Metro shelter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Beginning Thursday, News 2 will co-host a three-day adoption special with Metro Animal Care and Control.

Adoption fees at the shelter will be $2 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The shelter is at near capacity with 80 dogs and 20 cats looking for good homes.

“We’re an open admission shelter which means that on any given day we have 30-60 animals coming in the doors, so for us helping the animals that are in our adoption program find homes as quickly as possible, but good homes, that’s really the most important part for us,” said spokesperson Rebecca Morris.

Extreme weather can also increase the number of dogs and cats taken in by the shelter each day.

Metro Animal Care and Control is located at 5125 Harding Place and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information, click here.