Nashville among the most dangerous cities for pedestrians

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville is considered one of most dangerous places in the country for pedestrians, but now there an effort is underway to make the city safer.

Nora Kern rides her bike to work every day. She is the executive director of the nonprofit group Walk-Bike Nashville.

She says the results of a new study are alarming.

An investigation conducted by the group Smart Growth America found that 209 people were struck and killed by cars while walking in Nashville between 2005 and 2014.

That makes Music City the 37th most dangerous city of the 104 large Metro areas analyzed.

“The fact that people are being killed just by walking on our street is totally unacceptable,” said Kern.

Kern spoke with News 2 about some of the biggest areas of concern.

“All of our major corridors where you have cars going 40 mph. That’s really hard to bike around and often really hard to cross the street. So that might be Gallatin, Nolensville, or Murfreesboro,” she said.

About 80 percent of the people that have been surveyed by Metro say current bike lanes make them feel unsafe.

Metro has debuted a new plan to extend the bike lanes from 6 miles to 61. The public has until the end of the month to make their suggestions on what they would like to see happen.

Alex Macias is the community development coordinator with Conexion Americas. He is currently working on a plan to improve walkability in the Nolensville Pike Corridor. He is also gathering public input and will share his findings with Metro.

“I have seen situations where people have got off the bus and had to walk half a mile to either side because there’s no crossing” said Macias.

For more information on the plan or to submit your input visit NashvilleWalknBike.com.