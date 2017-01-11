Montgomery County highlights 3 wanted men with ‘Warrant Wednesday’

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has identified three wanted men as part of its special Warrant Wednesday.

Anthony Atkins, 28, is wanted for especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic assault, possession of a firearm during a felony, and violation of order of protection. He is 6 foot tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Michael Richardson, 32, is wanted for escape and failure to appear. He is 6 foott 5 inches tall, 280 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anthony Rittenberry, 36, is wanted for evading, driving on a restricted license and probation violation. He is 5 foot 10 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

If you recognize any of the individuals featured on Warrant Wednesday call Criminal Warrants at 931-648-0611 ext. 13200.